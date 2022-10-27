Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews for the past month are 90% positive

It’s been more than a month since the debut of Cyberpunk Edgerunners on Netflix, and in the time since then, Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews have been flooding in as a host of new and returning players fire up the game. Now when you look at Steam’s aggregation of Cyberpunk 2077 user reviews for the past 30 days (and there are nearly 15,000 of them), they total out to “very positive,” with 90% of players giving the sci-fi RPG game the thumbs up.

“Woooo, look at this!” tweeted Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko. “90% of reviews on Steam in the last 30 days are Very Positive.” He added, “Feels so good, you can’t imagine” with a sobbing emoji driving home the emotion.

As it approaches its second birthday, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a wild ride. After multiple delays, it finally launched in December 2020 after a massive marketing campaign. While critical reviews were largely favourable, the tune changed drastically when players first set foot in Night City – particularly those playing on last-gen consoles. Reviewers had only been provided with PC codes, and the poor state of Cyberpunk 2077’s console ports had been concealed.

Developer CD Projekt Red worked on patches, bugfixes, and some small pieces of additional content, pushing back its original plans for extensive DLC. While the game noticeably improved over that time, the ill will created by the botched launch marked the game as a pariah – you don’t get a second chance to make a first impression.

Unless, of course, you can make an anime with Studio Trigger. When Edgerunners debuted in September, players decided to return to the RPG that helped inspire it, and it seems they liked what they found.

Looking ahead, the first – and now, only – Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Phantom Liberty, will be coming out in 2023. Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red has announced that it’s working on an entirely new Cyberpunk game, currently codenamed Project Orion, along with several new games in the Witcher universe.