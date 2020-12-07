Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders beat CSGO’s new operation to Steam’s weekly top seller

The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is just a mere handful of days away now, and it seems plenty of aspiring Night City-goers are getting their orders in ahead of the RPG game’s imminent arrival. So much so that this past week it topped the Steam’s top sellers list, ahead even of releases like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s brand-new DLC, Operation Broken Fang.

Cyberpunk 2077’s place at the top of Steam’s top sellers for the week ending December 6 means that’s the third week in a row the open-world game’s topped the list, which is a pretty impressive feat considering that – unlike Operation Broken Fang – it’s not live to get stuck into yet. However, the surprise new CS:GO DLC dropped on Thursday, December 3, part-way through the week, so it’s possible we could see it shoot to the top of next week’s top sellers, though with Cyberpunk 2077 launching December 10, we could equally likely see CD Projekt Red’s dystopian RPG take the top spot for a fourth week, too.

Elsewhere in this past week’s best-selling games are the following (in descending order on the list after CS:GO’s new DLC): Valve Index VR kit, Phasmophobia, Among Us, Football Manager 2021, PUBG, Hades, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Total War: Warhammer II’s new DLC: The Twisted & The Twilight.

The new CS:GO operation brings a brand-new competitive map for Defusal called Ancient. Its setting is the ruins of a South American temple, and it’s got a mixture of features and locations for both longer-range and close combat play.

Plus, there are some snazzy new community maps, a game mode, customisable chat wheel, and more included in the update, as well as premium bonuses through the Operation pass.

As for this week’s top seller, we’ve got plenty of guides and other goodies for you to check out to get an idea of what’s in store when launch day arrives. If you want to know more about Cyberpunk 2077 character customisation, the various Cyberpunk 2077 districts, Cyberpunk 2077 life paths, or the range of Cyberpunk 2077 weapons you know where to click.

Or, you can take a look at everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 romances and Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles right now. The Cyberpunk 2077 release time is just around the corner, so get reading up if you’re keen to hit the ground running when it arrives.