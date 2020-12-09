Cyberpunk 2077 Street Cred: the two types of XP in Cyberpunk 2077

What exactly can you do with Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077? Think of it as a reputation for your services. By completing tasks for gangs, factions, and other Cyberpunk 2077 characters, your reputation will increase, so more people are aware of your name and the services you provide. Certain Cyberpunk 2077 gear can be used to passively increase the amount of Street Cred you earn, such as the Samurai Jacket.

Tasks in Cyberpunk are actually called ‘gigs’ and you can only unlock higher tiered gigs by upping your street cred. If you start out Cyberpunk’s life paths as a street kid, you’ll already have connections, street cred, and the smarts. If, however, you’re a stuffy corpo, you need to earn them.

There are 69 gigs in total scattered around Night City, starting at tier 1, with the more street cred you gain, unlocking tier 4 gigs of a higher difficulty and challenge. By completing these challenges, you’ll have access to higher quality gear from merchants.

How to spend Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077

This XP can be used to access new vendors and Fixers, who are a type of quest giver in Cyberpunk 2077, so you’ll earn better contracts and become the go-to-guy due to your extensive portfolio of successfully completing side missions. Of course, there’s always a drawback, as the bigger your name, the more of a target you become.

