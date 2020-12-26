Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and Among Us among Steam’s top selling games for 2020

Steam has released its annual report on sales figures for the year, letting us see exactly what games raked in the cash in 2020. According to Valve, Destiny 2, Fall Guys, Cyberpunk 2077, and Among Us are among the games that made the most revenue over the last 12 months.

In the report, games are broken down into various categories, including top selling, top new releases, and most played. Within these, games are placed into tiers – platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, platinum being the top. Order is random in the tiers themselves, letting as many games and companies bask in the glory of being a Steam top seller as possible. The aforementioned as all platinum top sellers, as are Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Doom Eternal, and others. One notable omission is horror game Phasmophobia, which dominated the charts for a several weeks back in October, but sits in the gold section here.

Half-Life: Alyx, Crusader Kings 3, Death Stranding, and Star Wars: Squadrons are among the top new releases, and sure enough Hades is perhaps the most well-known of the contingent of biggest Early Access grads.

Given that it shattered the record for a single-player game on Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 lands squarely in the most played category, as does Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which broke its own player-count a couple of times this year. Life Is Strange 2, one of developer DONTNOD’s story games, manages a platinum placement after a huge peak in playership when it became free on Steam in September.

Players enjoy using a controller for the likes of The Witcher 3, Persona 4, and Monster Hunter: World, and, naturally, Half-Life: Alyx is nestled happily among the biggest VR games. Quite a few of our favourite games of 2020 made the list, and many of our favourites besides, so we can confirm Steam players have taste.