Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher new games confirmed by CDPR

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher are both getting new games confirms developer CDPR which is working on fresh instalments in both the FPS and RPG series, with a view to creating a “new saga” for the world of Geralt.

The new Cyberpunk game is codenamed Orion and is described by CDPR as “taking the Cyberpunk franchise further [while] continuing to harness the potential of this dark future universe.” Cyberpunk 2077 has recently become one of the most-played games on Steam owing to the success of the Edgerunner Netflix anime series and the Phantom Liberty DLC. This follows after the game received criticism during its 2020 launch regarding bugs and performance issues.

The new Witcher game is in fact three games, with the first instalment, currently Polaris, currently in pre-production. CDPR says that it is planning a “new saga” for the Witcher universe. “Polaris is a codename for the next instalment in The Witcher series of games,” the developer writes, “which we recently announced was in pre-production. It is the beginning of a new saga: we aim to release two more Witcher games after Polaris, creating a new AAA RPG trilogy.”

The Witcher has also received its own Netflix series, with the most recent game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, launching in 2015. With a total of four new games supposedly on the way, fans of CDPR, which also owns the popular online gaming store GOG, are bound to be immensely pleased.

While we wait for the new Cyberpunk which we now know is actually genuinely coming, you can keep your current game fresh with some of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods. You might also want to work your charms with our guide to Cyberpunk 2077 romances, or maybe try some of the other best FPS games out now on PC.