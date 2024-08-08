Another week, another generous helping of freebies over on the Epic Games Store. It’s impossible not to appreciate some free games, and the folks at Epic keep you topped up with complimentary new titles very regularly. Right now, it’s giving out a brand new release in the form of chaotic spaceship shooter Cygni: All Guns Blazing alongside anime fighting game DNF Duel.

The fact there’s a brand new release as one of Epic’s free games this week is excellent, in of itself. But Cygni is one of the most intriguing space games of the year, and it looks like a true banger. You pilot a spacecraft and aim to take down relentless hordes of both ground and air enemies in classic shoot-’em-up style. You’ll be taking the fight to lunar landscapes, futuristic metropolises, and the vast nothingness of outer space as well.

During combat, you’ll need to expertly shift your ship’s power supply between your shields and your various weapons. As you zip around and dodge attacks, be on the look out for energy pickups that can give you more power.

While you’ll encounter vast hoarders of standard enemies throughout each level, there are some extremely impressive boss encounters against some enormous enemies in Cygni as well. Not only can you take these on solo, but the game also supports local co-op so you can tag in a friend or family member too.

The most striking thing about Cygni, though, are the visuals. Look how far Space Invaders has come, eh? Everything is fluid, vibrant, and the designs of the environments and enemies are really stunning.

As mentioned though, Cygni isn’t alone in this week’s offering of freebies. Fighting game DNF Duel is also free to claim right now.

This 2.5D brawler may not be quite as popular as the likes of Street Fighter and Tekken, but with a roster of 16 unique characters, some stunning backdrops, and both competitive online modes and story content, there’s a decent amount for fighting game fans to enjoy here.

You can claim Cygni and DNF Duel for free on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, August 15. Head over to the EGS store to pick them up, while you can.

For more games that won’t cost you a dime no matter what week it is, go and check out our free PC games guide. Alternatively, take a look at what’s on the horizon in our upcoming PC games list.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.