While we saw a huge flood of social deduction multiplayer games after the huge lockdown success of Among Us, none have charmed me quite so much as newcomer Dale and Dawson Stationery Supplies. Released in August by Striped Panda Studios, it tasks one player with managing an office and attempting to root out potential slackers in the pursuit of productivity. Having already proved popular on YouTube and Twitch, a new Dale and Dawson update adds control options and lets you take matters outside.

If you’ve yet to familiarize yourself with the thrilling mundanity of Dale and Dawson Stationery Supplies, the setup is quite simple. You and your fellow players take up the role of employees at the titular company, where it’s your job to keep things running smoothly and ensure a successful output. However, while some people are there to do a good job, others are ‘slackers,’ who are tasked with wasting their time playing Minesweeper or taking extensive toilet breaks, all while avoiding the wrath of the manager.

The core hook of this multiplayer game, then, depends on which role you’re allocated. Specialists have plenty of work to do, slackers need to avoid achieving anything actually productive without being caught, and the manager must figure out who’s not pulling their weight. It’s a simple but supremely enjoyable setup, especially if you can get together a group of like-minded friends to play with, and a new update makes it even better.

The Dale and Dawson update introduces new map Stolkholm, which takes proceedings outside the office, presenting new gameplay potential. Additionally, it gives specialists the ability to update the firmware of security cameras, which also temporarily disables them for 30 seconds. If you’re a slacker, you can use this to your advantage to get up to some premium procrastination. Furthermore, assistants now have the ability to unlock computers that have been infected by viruses.

Some additional quality of life features have been rolled out, too, including fully customizable keybinds, the ability to invert mouse movement on separate axes, character customization presets and the ability to set your in-game name. Rounding things out is a new song that can be played using the stereo, improved translations, and bug fixes.

