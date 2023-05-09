Dark and Darker early access delayed, as dev faces lawsuit

A Dark and Darker early access delay has been announced by Ironmace, following the RPG game's Steam troubles and Nexon suing Ironmace over alleged copyright.

Dark and Darker

A Dark and Darker early access delay has been announced by developer Iromace, the RPG game’s future remains up in the air with the studio being sued by Nexon and Dark and Darker being taken off Steam. While the Dark and Darker release date remains up in the air, this early access delay statement will answer some of your questions.

“We truly hate not being able to communicate as freely as we usually do, however, due to the sensitive nature of our current situation, we can’t divulge too much information right now,” Dark and Darker dev Ironmace says in a new Discord post.

“I know this isn’t the announcement everyone wanted to hear but we needed to let our fans know that the Early Access release has been delayed a bit. Just know that we are working on a ton of things to ensure the game gets out to you as soon as possible. We ask everyone to hold the line just a little longer. Thanks!”

Dark and Darker was originally supposed to launch in Q4 of 2023, but this has since been dropped as Ironmace deals with Nexon’s copyright claim, alongside feedback and improvements from the recent playtests. The studio also apologised for the last playtest, citing all the “bugs, instability, and hurdles” players encountered.

Remember that Dark and Darker has been delisted from Steam at present, and we’re unsure if or when it’ll be coming back, but it’ll definitely be a while either way.

