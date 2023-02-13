Dark and Darker playtest extended on Steam after false bans

The Dark and Darker playtest has been extended on Steam with the developers hoping to make up for playing time lost due to false bans. The DnD dungeon crawler RPG game will now be available for a few extra days, after the original playtest was affected by downtime, with creators Ironmace aiming to resolve issues with the trading post and matchmaking.

Following a statement from Ironmace, the current Dark and Darker playtest will now run until February 16, a three-day extension that will see it continue beyond Steam Next Fest. This is apparently to help players make up the hours they may have lost after being incorrectly banned, or due to lack of access to certain game features during downtime.

“Hi, everyone,” Ironmace writes. “Due to the earlier downtime with the trading post, matchmaking, and lost playtime for players that were falsely banned, we have decided to extend the playtest until Feb 16. We also plan to use the time to address issues that are inconveniencing players and to continuously improve the game.”

However, unlike the previous Dark and Darker playtest, this time around, Ironmace will not be splitting the leaderboard across two splits, meaning that you may have to work a little harder to reach the top spots. Nevertheless, giving players more time in Dark and Darker, and working on some of the game’s issues in the meantime, can only be a good thing ahead of the RPG’s full release.

Since the launch of the Dark and Darker demo on Steam, the game has seen upwards of 100,000 concurrent players, driving it into the top-played charts alongside mammoths such as Dota 2 and Hogwarts Legacy. Check out the full Dark and Darker system requirements if you’re thinking about jumping in.

