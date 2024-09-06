There’s nothing worse than getting deep into a dungeon, defeating foe after foe, finding a big bag of loot and then dying, losing it all and making you feel like you’ve wasted hours of time. Of course that’s hyperbole as there’s plenty of worse things than that, but it does definitely suck. In Dark and Darker Season 4, however, the addition of a new feature means while it’s still risky out there, there’s a good chance you can save your loot – but only if you’re fast enough.

There’s always tension in each Dark and Darker run, that feeling that you have to push further but knowing that doing so will risk everything you’ve earned so far. As part of Season 4, a new denizen has entered the dungeons in the multiplayer game – the Expressman. This character is someone you’ll meet when you descend layers, letting you entrust your hard-earned winnings to them in order to see your stuff survive your run – should you fail to.

The reason for this new feature seems related to the increase of Dark and Darker maps over time. This new season includes a revamped version of The Ruins, which would be large enough by itself but it also acts as a nexus between the Inferno and the Crypts. Completing all this at once is possible, but I can’t imagine the fear you’d feel knowing you’d come so far, only to lose everything. Thankfully, the Expressman will be there to take your stuff to safety, but you’ll have to get to them fast.

As you descend, you’ll only have a limited amount of time to use the Expressman’s services. If you’re last to get to the next layer there’s a good chance you’ll miss them, forfeiting your chance to save your goodies. So if you want to keep what you’ve earned, you’ll have to balance acting cautiously to stay alive and searching out loot with keeping pace with your teammates to ensure you don’t get left behind.

Along with the revamped map and the Expressman, there’s plenty more included in this season along with the regular reset to get everyone started from the same place. Developer Ironmace also promises that two new features will be coming soon to this season – religion, and the Arena. The former lets you choose deities to pledge yourself to, with your successes devoted to them, and the latter is a place to indulge in a bit of PvP, complete with leaderboards.

Season 4 for Dark and Darker has begun and will run for an estimated 90 days. You can learn more about what’s new and the big changes hitting the game over on Steam.

If you’re looking for something else right now, our guides to the best RPGs and the best fantasy games will give you something hefty to sink your teeth into.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.