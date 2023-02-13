Dark and Darker system requirements – DnD FPS game PC specs

What are Dark and Darker system requirements? You won’t need the best gaming PC to run the upcoming fantasy first-person DnD adventure, but the dungeon crawler’s developers reckon you should use an Nvidia RTX graphics card. Weirdly, the Dark and Darker specs list largely avoids namedropping GeForce GPU models, despite including specific AMD options.

Dark and Dark minimum requirements state you’ll need a GPU on par with the Nvidia RTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 to enter the dungeon, and any old 3GHz “quad-core CPU” will seemingly do. Pairing that combo with 8GB RAM should set you up for start-up success, but if you’re looking to boost fps in what could be a strong best RPG games 2023 contender, developer recommendations will light the way to PC specs glory.

Here are the Dark and Darker system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Quad Core 3GHz Quad Core 3.6GHz RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GeForce RTX series

AMD Radeon RX 5600 Storage 12GB 12GB

Again, Dark and Darker recommended specs are somewhat vague, as Ironmace suggest arming your rig with an Nvidia RTX or an AMD Radeon RX 5600 GPU. The former recommendation isn’t exactly helpful, as there’s obviously a huge specs difference between an RTX 2060 and the newly released RTX 4070 Ti. However, the dev team’s specific red team recommendation wields 6GB VRAM, so you won’t need to rush out and buy the best graphics card available to ramp up settings in the RPG.

Just like with Dark and Darker minimum specs, Ironmace’s CPU recommendations completely dodge specifics, opting to suggest any 3.6GHz chip this time instead. To avoid any processor pitfalls, we’d advise using a newer Intel Core or AMD Ryzen model, as it’ll help curb any architecture-related bottlenecks.

As for Dark and Darker size requirements, you’ll only need to free up 12GB of storage to explore the game’s dusty dungeons. Many newer releases specifically recommend making the switch to a solid-state drive, but you won’t have to consider picking up the best SSD for gaming this time around. That said, doing so could make all the difference when it comes to load times, so don’t completely write off the upgrade.

We’re still waiting for a solid Dark and Darker release date, but the Dungeons and Dragon’s inspired co-op game is already a massive hit on Steam. You can get an early taste for the fantasy RPG’s first-person by checking out the Next Fest demo, and it’s definitely one to watch if you’re looking for a classic fantasy caper on PC.

Take the Dark and Darker system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Dark and Darker?