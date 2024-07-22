Being a criminal is tough enough without adding the supernatural into the mix. That’s the core theme at the heart of new co-op heist game Dark Hours – you’re robbing a place and suddenly the lights go out and something begins to stalk you. Imagine Phasmophobia crossed with Payday 3 and you might be on the way to getting what’s going on here. It makes a compelling mashup of ideas and with a free prologue you can play now, it’s doing increasingly well on Steam.

When you’re deep in a closed building at night, shadows looming around every corner, it can get pretty scary. In Dark Hours that’s ramped up by making what could only be tenebrous shapes into something real, and it’s out to get you. You and up to three other players can dive into this co-op game, trying to get in and get out with your pockets full of loot – all the while avoiding a stalking monster that’s hungry for your blood.

Of course you’re playing as a thief so it’s not all friendly co-op, teaming up against a foe. Here everyone is out for themselves so while you may need your friends – and they may need you – there are no promises that anyone will get out alive, so you might as well look after number one. You can hide and try to wait out the night with safety arriving with the daylight, or you can make a run for it – grabbing all the loot you possibly can, even from your criminal colleagues.

Dark Hours isn’t out yet but in advance of it launching on Steam, developer Piece of Cake studios has released a free prologue players can try to get a taste of the action. Limited to one map – the Auction House – it nevertheless contains everything you need to get an idea of how the full game will play.

It seems that this is going down very well with players, with increasing numbers checking it out. Every day since its launch on Thursday July 18, Dark Hours: Prologue has seen higher concurrent player numbers. At the time of writing, it has a 24-hour peak of 3,611 players, which is up from the previous 24-hour peak of 3,225. In addition, it’s doing rather well in terms of Steam reviews with an 80% rating on the platform.

If you’d like to check it out for yourself, Dark Hours: Prologue is out now and it’s free to play. You can head over here to grab it and if you’d like to add the main game to your wishlist you can do so here.

