We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Grab a free Steam key for Dark Sky, a new sci-fi RPG deckbuilder

We're enjoying Dark Sky, a new sci-fi deckbuilding RPG, and now we've got five Steam keys to give away so you can take it for a spin too.

An alien creature, and one of the characters from Dark Sky, with yellow skin and green eyes that match his armor.
Danielle Rose's Avatar

Published:

Dark Sky 

Deckbuilders and RPGs are easily among our favorite genres here at PCGamesN, and when we hear about the two being combined, that’s just something we have to look into. Enter Dark Sky, which takes a bit of Slay the Spire, adds a sci-fi spin and a branching skill system, and works it all into a narrative story game. Now, we’ve got five free Steam keys for it to give away to a lucky few winners.

YouTube Thumbnail

As we reported when Dark Sky first released in September, it’s hard to nail down exactly what’s so great about this deckbuilding game. For one, its deckbuilding aspect expands on other card games like Slay the Spire and Wildfrost with a branching skill tree, allowing you to choose exactly how you want your deck to grow.

This itself depends on the crew you pick up as part of the game’s RPG adventuring. As you explore Wolf Prime, the planet on which Dark Sky is set, you meet a cast of delightful characters, and choosing whether to ask them to join you in your plight is up to you. Meanwhile, other gameplay choices you make also affect how the story unfolds.

PCGN – Dark Sky giveaway

If this sounds like an adventure – and amalgamation of genres – you want to try for yourself, this might be your lucky day. We’ve got five free Steam keys for the full game to give away. Enter your details above before Friday, October 18 to be in with a chance of winning. We’ll let the winners know the week commencing October 21. If you’re unlucky, Dark Sky is available to buy over on Steam right now.

Whether you win one of our Dark Sky codes or not, there are still plenty of other amazing PC card games for you to try out. Or perhaps you’d rather peruse some of our favorite free PC games that won’t cost you a dime.

As a guides writer at PCGamesN, Danielle knows what you’re looking for in a guide - mainly because she probably got stuck and asked the same question herself. You can usually find her fighting for her life in Minecraft, Dead by Daylight, and Marvel Snap, so ask anything but her favorite game or genre. If you can’t tell from the list above, she can’t narrow it down. Before PCGN, Danielle wrote for WePC, but she studied music journalism so it may surprise you to find her writing to some baffling combination of Taylor Swift, Def Leppard, and Ghost.