Deckbuilders and RPGs are easily among our favorite genres here at PCGamesN, and when we hear about the two being combined, that’s just something we have to look into. Enter Dark Sky, which takes a bit of Slay the Spire, adds a sci-fi spin and a branching skill system, and works it all into a narrative story game. Now, we’ve got five free Steam keys for it to give away to a lucky few winners.

As we reported when Dark Sky first released in September, it’s hard to nail down exactly what’s so great about this deckbuilding game. For one, its deckbuilding aspect expands on other card games like Slay the Spire and Wildfrost with a branching skill tree, allowing you to choose exactly how you want your deck to grow.

This itself depends on the crew you pick up as part of the game’s RPG adventuring. As you explore Wolf Prime, the planet on which Dark Sky is set, you meet a cast of delightful characters, and choosing whether to ask them to join you in your plight is up to you. Meanwhile, other gameplay choices you make also affect how the story unfolds.

If this sounds like an adventure – and amalgamation of genres – you want to try for yourself, this might be your lucky day. We’ve got five free Steam keys for the full game to give away. Enter your details above before Friday, October 18 to be in with a chance of winning. We’ll let the winners know the week commencing October 21. If you’re unlucky, Dark Sky is available to buy over on Steam right now.

