Sometimes it’s really easy to nail down what a game is. It’s like Elden Ring, or it’s like Skyrim, and you’re easily able to encapsulate exactly what it is that’s brilliant about a title. Then there are games like Dark Sky, which is out now, which combine so many different genres and influences together, and you really begin to struggle.

Firstly this is a deckbuilder card game, like Slay the Spire, Balatro, or Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In Dark Sky you gather your party and deploy them onto the battlefield, using cards to enhance their abilities or change the flow of combat altogether. Where this game sets itself apart, however, is how it lets you boost the power of the cards themselves, choosing from branching upgrades to build a deck that plays to the strengths of your chosen team, and how you want to play.

It’s also an RPG, where your every choice matters. You’ll meet tons of characters, many of whom you can recruit to fight by your side, as you explore a vast narrative that spans the entire planet of Wolf Prime. Something is pulling spaceships from the sky, causing untold devastation below, and only you can figure out what’s going on and how to stop it.

There’s also plenty of tactical combat here too, with grid-based fights that let you really control how you approach each situation. Think something similar to Heroes of Might and Magic and you’ll be in the right sort of area. You can approach battles in your own time, with full tactical information, with plenty of status effects you can employ to keep the fight under your control and heading in the direction you choose.

If all that sounds appealing, Dark Sky is out now and you can save 10% on it until Tuesday October 8.

