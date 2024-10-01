Thirteen years ago Dark Souls set a precedent for the hardest games you can get your hands on, and it hasn’t relented since. Lauded as one of the hardest video game franchises of all time, Dark Souls is a franchise that fans passionately adore despite the countless controllers thrown in frustration. No comment on how many of those belong to PCGamesN writers.

Dark Souls Remastered enhances the original’s rougher edges without sacrificing the grit, dark lore, and headache-inducing difficulty spikes – it’s one of the best fantasy games of all time. Dark Souls 2 takes the series in a bold new direction that can either immerse you in Anor Londo or make you want to burn it all down. PCGamesN’s Jason Coles fervently argues for the former in defense of Dark Souls 2.

Finally, Dark Souls 3 is the magnum opus finale of the franchise. The finale sands away the jank in favor of a nostalgia run through the series’ greatest hits. Some call it safe, but for me it feels sophisticated, like the franchise has accepted what it’s about and made the best version of that so far.

On top of these mainline entries, the DLC offers some of the best Dark Souls experiences. The Ringed City consistently ranks among the best DLC From Software ever released. It’s the perfect swan song for the Souls trilogy. Plus, it introduces the player to the most gorgeous setting in the franchise, complete with new bosses and captivating boss fights.

Anyway, here’s everything included in the Humble Bundle Dark Souls Spotlight Sale:

Yes, it’s every single Dark Souls game and DLC ever. The Dark Souls sale runs until Thursday, October 10, 2024. For those who still haven’t experienced Dark Souls, the sale is the best time to get into the series. If you’re itching to try out other soulslikes, check out our list of the 12 best soulslike games to play right now. Otherwise, read our list of the best RPG games to find some more must-play recommendations.

