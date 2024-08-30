The first Darkest Dungeon is one of the best roguelike games to date. It combines the turn-based tactics of Baldur’s Gate 3 and XCOM 2 with the Lovecraftian horror of Dredge, Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth, and The Shrouded Isle, all brought together with a distinctive comic book art style. Its sequel, Darkest Dungeon 2, continues to build on its predecessor in new and interesting ways, the most impressive of which is the upcoming Kingdoms DLC, which has just been further detailed by the game’s creator, Red Hook Studios.

We first heard about Darkest Dungeon 2‘s free, strategy game-inspired mode a few months ago. Now, Red Hook has provided a better look at what to expect from Kingdoms in a new Steam post.

Described in the post as “an entirely new game mode,” Kingdoms sees Darkest Dungeon 2 turned into a more strategic experience, with players fighting off new enemy factions as they explore a world map, upgrading and defending inns, and taking on the missions necessary to find and confront a powerful boss. The post tell us, too, that Kingdoms will come out “in thematic modules, each focusing on a different threat,” and that the first of these modules, Hunger of the Beast Clan, will feature the “rotting, ravenous beastmen.”

A paid DLC called Inhuman Bondage is set to come out alongside Kingdoms. It takes place in a new area called the Catacombs, which comes with its own roster of monsters and items as well as a new hero character.

Darkest Dungeon 2’s free Kingdoms update starts off with Hunger of the Beast Clan. It and the paid Inhuman Bondage DLC are both due to launch before the end of the year.

If you want to pick up a copy of Darkest Dungeon 2 in advance of Kingdoms’ launch, it’s currently discounted by 40% on Steam, making it $23.99 USD / £20.10. Grab a copy right here.

