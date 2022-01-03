GOG’s latest free game is a more forgiving take on Darkest Dungeon

While the Epic Games Store has become the de facto king of free PC games, GOG has been doling out regular freebies, too. A host of great games have been given away for the duration of the GOG Winter Sale, and now there’s one last offer just for the Darkest Dungeon fans among you, with Iratus: Lord of the Dead.

Iratus: Lord of the Dead is currently available for free on the main GOG store page from now until January 5. While you have a limited amount of time to claim the game (in exchange for getting GOG’s deals newsletter), it’ll remain in your library forever, just as with any game you might purchase directly.

As the store page describes Iratus, “you find yourself fighting for the forces of darkness in the role of the titular necromancer – Iratus, recently freed from his millennia-long imprisonment. You control an obedient army of the living dead, with skeletons, zombies, banshees and many other unliving warriors. Create your soldiers the only way a necromancer knows how: from the body parts of your slain enemies!”

The grim aesthetics and roguelike mechanics are straight out of Darkest Dungeon, though players tend to find Iratus far more forgiving than its inspiration. There’s less resource management, and less chances for your entire party to get screwed over by a couple of random events.

