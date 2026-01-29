Built by Diablo veterans, Darkhaven is "an ARPG unlike any other," set in an open world you can reshape to your will

Most of the best games like Diablo today are fairly linear evolutions on the core pieces of the format. More classes and skills, richer loot systems, improved buildcrafting, bigger and flashier boss battles. Yet despite its deep-set roots in the Blizzard classic, Darkhaven developer Moon Beast Productions is taking a unique approach. Its promise is "an ARPG unlike any other," and that's more than hollow words; the newcomer takes place in a dynamic and persistent open world that's actively shaped by players, allowing you to dramatically transform the environment as your adventure progresses.

In its early state, the isometric dark fantasy of Darkhaven could be mistaken for an early '00s ARPG. Yet the longer you watch, the more you start to see that vision in action. Its open world is "procedurally generated, fully dynamic, and persistent," with terrain and structures that can be deformed, broken down, or built anew. You can carve up the earth, tunnel through dungeon walls to reshape their layouts, drain lakes to uncover hidden ruins, or redirect lava flows to alter the landscape entirely.

It's a bold premise, and one that goes beyond the player's actions. "Seasons change, weather alters combat and traversal, and world-altering events leave permanent scars," Moon Beast explains. "Every action contributes to a shared, evolving history." Set in the wake of a collapsed civilization, eldritch evil is permeating gradually across the land to feed on its remains, and it's on you to push back as one of the few remaining forces capable of doing so.

Moon Beast certainly has enough legacy behind it. The studio was founded by Blizzard veterans Erich Schaefer (one of Diablo's original co-creators), Philip Shenk (lead artist on Diablo 2), and Peter Hu (programmer and designer on Diablo 2). The team also boasts credits on Torchlight 1 and 2, Hellgate: London, Nox, and Marvel Heroes Online, and its core philosophies on the genre run through the very foundations of what it wants Darkhaven to be.

"This project represents everything we've learned about ARPGs over the last two decades, and what becomes possible when those ideas are combined with modern technology," Shenk says. "We're building a world that remembers what you've done, bears the scars of your victories and failures, and tells stories that only your playthrough can create."

Mechanically, Moon Beast emphasizes "the balance between stat progression, build choice, and player skill." You're free to explore the world as you wish, with the ability to jump, climb, and swim around the environment as you please. "Success is not just a function of stats, but of movement, timing, and terrain awareness, dramatically expanding the 'action' at the heart of action-RPGs." I've lost count of the times I've been disappointed I couldn't leap up a certain cliff, or cut through a stretch of forest, so hopefully Darkhaven delivers on this.

"From the very beginning, we wanted Darkhaven to feel good to play," Schaefer remarks. "Being able to jump over attacks, climb cliffs, dash out of danger, or swim across a lake that may or may not be infested with riverfangs changes how combat feels in this kind of game. It's not just about numbers fighting numbers any more. It's much more engaging. For me, it becomes more about skill, finding flow, and making smart decisions in the moment. I've never had more fun making and playing an ARPG."

Of course, there's one fundamental of the genre that isn't going anywhere: loot. Yet Moon Beast is "rejecting the incrementalism common in many modern titles," opting for "bold, expressive loot" that stands out from the pack. Rather than the gradual numbers climb, it's hoping you'll find gear that surprises you with its power, and is "capable of redefining builds rather than merely optimizing them."

Hu says the team wants "items that open doors, gear that makes you stop and rethink your build, your strategy, or even how you play the game. Finding something powerful should be exciting and inspiring, not something that gets smoothed out into tiny percentage gains." If Moon Beast is capable of marrying that itemization philosophy with its more open-world design, it could have a real winner on its hands. If nothing else, I'm already eager to put my hands on it and experience those promises for myself.

There's no Darkhaven release date for now, but you can wishlist it on Steam. A Kickstarter is in the works that you can follow now, and the developer promises that a playable demo will go live alongside the fundraising campaign's launch. The studio plans to support solo play, co-op, and high-stakes PvP realms.

"With the community's support, we're ready to bring Darkhaven to early access, which will allow us to continue to build the game into the incredible experience we all want it to be," Shenk concludes. In a world where heavy hitters like Diablo 4 and Path of Exile 2 are already clashing with different takes on that more traditional ARPG experience, I'm eager to see what more divergent experimentation with what the genre can offer.