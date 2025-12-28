With Darksiders 4 on the horizon, the rest of the series is up to 90% off

I must be fast asleep, because I've been dreaming of a new Darksiders game for years, and finally, Darksiders 4 is coming. While there's no release date just yet, the cult classic series offers some of the best action games I've played, and I'm going to be playing the new entry on day one. If you want to join me in a post-apocalyptic adventure with the Horsemen, well, all the current games are currently up to 90% off for a short time.

It all starts with Darksiders - more specifically, the Warmastered Edition - which sees you play as War, stripped of his powers and given one last chance after being deceived into bringing the end of the world around early. Hell's forces have taken over Earth, and as you uncover the truth about what happened, you'll hack-and-slash your way through demons in an experience that will feel comfortably familiar to Devil May Cry fans.

After that, you've got the brilliant (and fan favorite) Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition. If the poor pun didn't give it away, you play as Death this time around, awakened by the end of days. This time, the gameplay is closer to an RPG, seeing you explore for potential loot and unlock skills to overcome enemies, while also trying to stop an ancient grudge that threatens the entirety of creation. No pressure, I promise.

Since Darksiders and its sequel offered slightly different genres, Darksiders 3 does the same thing. This time, you're playing as Fury, armed with her trusty, powerful whip, and the gameplay is closer to a soulslike, requiring thoughtful slashes and those all-too-important dodges, as you go back to Earth to defeat the Seven Deadly Sins. This is my personal favorite of the trio so far, and it's what made me fall in love with the genre before diving into the Dark Souls titles.

All three of the games are included in the Blade & Whip Franchise Pack, which gives you the trio of experiences at a massive 75% off, dropping down to $19.99 / £17.74 at Fanatical. That's a $50 / £43-ish saving, and if you want to finish off your bundle, Darksiders Genesis - a prequel that offers the same chaotic gameplay in an isometric view - is also down to just $7.49 / £6.74 at Fanatical. Alternatively, all three games are on sale separately if you're looking to finish up the series but have played the others already.

Despite having played them all multiple times over the years, I'm still tempted to get in another playthrough before Darksiders 4 releases. It's also exciting, as it seems to bring in co-op elements and that solid action combat with all of the Four Horsemen. So, it's hopefully going to be a great time.