Warhammer 40k Darktide's new class is the Adeptus Mechanicus' Skitarii. Praise the Omnissiah

It's official: Warhammer 40k Darktide's new class is, in fact, the Adeptus Mechanicus' Skitarii. My good friend Ben called it back in October 2025 based on a single teaser trailer alone, and wherever he is right now, I can feel him grinning. The Machine God's favorite toasters will enter the fray this June, with an impressive arsenal of weapons and upgrades that are nothing to smirk at.

You'll be playing as a Skitarii Alpha Primus squad that's been tasked, somewhat unsurprisingly, with helping to eradicate the hordes that are attempting to overtake Atoma Prime - that's the name of the game with Darktide. Ruthlessly devoted to the Omnissiah and armed to the teeth, you'll be able to customize your Skitarii to be sharp-eyed, long-range assassins, walking balls of electricity, or raw, frenzied barbarians that can cut through anything that gets in their way.

Customization really is key here. You can build your Skitarii from the ground up, choosing everything from their various material types and augment patterns to your initial Forge World. There are four different voice sets, but you can change their modulation to really bring your vision of mechanical destruction to life.

The class' skill tree is non-linear, meaning that you can pick and choose whatever you want and really refine your build. Pair that with the faction's iconic Arc weapons, Galvanic Rifles, Phosphor Blasters, and Transonic Blades to absolutely shred the hordes. As someone who loves the concept of Ruststalkers, my eyes are firmly on the latter.

But there's more. What's a Mechanicus without a Servo Skull? Armed with a las-pistol, your trusty little flying friend has both offensive and defensive capabilities, firing off rounds and even torching foes while healing up its allies. As you progress, your weapons of war will grow ever-stronger, and you'll be able to reallocate your core power to ensure you're maximizing your damage.

The Adeptus Mechanicus' Skitarii join the Warhammer 40k Darktide roster on Tuesday, June 23. This is an optional DLC, priced at $11.99, and you can wishlist it right here. You can also pick up Darktide itself, as well as its various content packs, for a little bit cheaper during the Warhammer Skulls Steam sale.

Accompanying the Skitarii is a new Expedition Area, which will see you head out into Atoma Prime's badlands at dawn. There's the promise of "electrifying environmental hazards," which feel like they won't exactly gel with the Mechanicus, so best be on your guard if you don't want to get zapped.

There are two new enemies, too: Traitor Vanguard and Cultist Vanguard. While human in form, these giant brutes wield colossal shields but move faster than the Ogyrn, so don't underestimate them.