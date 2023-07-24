If you’re a Warhammer 40k fan you’ve undoubtedly (and perhaps unfortunately) heard of Darktide, the spiritual successor to Vermintide, arguably one of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made. Unfortunately, Darktide didn’t quite live up to the reputation of its predecessor, so if you’ve been reluctant to splash the cash on it but have always fancied testing out your Psyker skills on some heretics, then I have good news: it’s on sale, just ahead of the Space Marine 2 release date.

You’ll be able to pick up Warhammer 40k Darktide for 30% on Steam right now, bringing it down to $27.99 / £23.09.

You can also pick up the Darktide – Imperial Edition for 35% off, or $32.67 / £34.98. The bundle includes the game’s soundtrack, as well as the Loyalist pack (which contains four class outfits, eight weapon skins, one headgear set, and an Ogryn body tattoo), the Mortis Veteran frame, and the Caducades Backpack for human characters.

Our Warhammer 40k Darktide review notes that the game “is hands-down the best way we’ve found to get a true sense of what Warhammer 40,000 is all about,” but noted that it was marred with overarching tech issues that completely destroyed the experience.

Unfortunately, Fatshark hasn’t quite managed to iron out all of these creases and, coupled with ugly, grindy gameplay and general chaos, the devs decided to suspend all paid content for it until it was in a better state.

Despite all odds, though, the game has continued to thrive, though, with its “most significant” content update, Rejects Unite, dropping in the wake of Warhammer Skulls 2023, and crossplay finally being added to allow the Emperor’s minions to slay together regardless of platform.

So, honestly, right now is a great time to pick it up and take it for a spin if you haven’t already done so on Xbox Game Pass. Be aware that if you are going to buy it on Steam, you’ll have to do so before Thursday, July 27.

I’m new to 40k (you can read about the first time I painted a model over on our sister site, Wargamer), but one of the first things that drew my attention to it was, in fact, Darktide. I am obsessed with the dark and dreary (my favorite game series is Diablo), and love the sci-fi twist Games Workshop puts on the traditional grimdark universe. Sure, Darktide still isn’t quite what we want it to be, but it’s fun with friends, it’s gloriously gorey, and, most importantly, it furthers the ambitions of the Emperor of Man – die, heretics!

