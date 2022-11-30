All Darktide error code fixes

Want to know what your Darktide error code means? Chances are that you’re here because the game has either failed to load or crashed, showing you a bunch of numbers that mean absolutely nothing to you. It’s a bit frustrating, particularly if all you want to do is hop into a mission and blast away at mutants and heretics.

But that’s where we come in. We’ve gone through the most popular error codes in one of the best Warhammer 40K games and deciphered exactly what they mean and if there is anything you can do to resolve the issue. Whether it is starting out in your first mission as one of the four different Darktide classes, or progressing through a Penance you need to finish to unlock one of the Darktide cosmetics, we’re here to help.

Here are all of the most common Darktide error codes:

Darktide error 2001

This error seems to indicate that your PC might not meet the minimum Darktide system requirements. However, if your PC does meet them, it could be a case that you need to update your graphics card drivers, reset your router, or verify your potentially corrupted game files.

Darktide error 2003

This message tells you you’ve been disconnected from the server. If this happens frequently, try restarting your PC or verifying the game’s files. If that doesn’t work, you can try changing your DNS settings. From the control panel on your PC, go to Network and Internet, then Network and Sharing Center. Click the option next to Connections and select properties to get the Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) window. Enter your preferred DNS server as ‘1.1.1.1’ and alternate DNS server as ‘8.8.8.8’.

Darktide error 2007

This error code indicates an ‘internal error’. From what we can tell, this may be related to the 2003 error, so the same fixes may apply. However, it may also be a problem on Fat Shark’s servers. If none of the above fixes don’t work, you need to wait until the developers fix the server error.

Darktide error 4001

This one gives the message “hot join party hub failed” and seems related to joining other players. If this happens, get the host to check their connection settings first or try hosting the game yourself and have the other players join you instead.

Darktide error 4008

Indicates a “failed handshake timeout”, which could be an issue for VPN users. However, it’s also worth checking that you’re not downloading anything in the background, checking your firewall settings, and verifying the game’s files before disabling your VPN.

Darktide error 5001

If you get this error, it means that you can’t connect to the current mission because it is “not healthy”. We currently don’t know what this means, but we’re speculating it concerns joining a mission while it’s active and in a spot where joining is impossible.

Darktide error 5002

Sadly, this seems to indicate that server maintenance is taking place. There’s nothing you can really do about this except wait a while for the servers to go back up.

Darktide error 30004

This a launch error which indicates that your installation might be corrupted in some way. It may be worth verifying your install of the game through Steam if you get this, particularly if there are any updates that fix it.

Hopefully, you’ll find a solution via this Darktide error code list and can once again dive into the grimdark world of Warhammer 40K. However, if you need to wait for a fix, why not brush up on getting the top loadout for your class with our best Veteran, Zealot, Psyker, or Ogryn builds? Either that, or you can look for the best Darktide weapons to complement your chosen character.