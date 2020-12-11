Vermintide follow-up Warhammer 40K: Darktide makes its gameplay debut

Vermintide developer Fatshark is following up its co-op action title in the most Warhammer way possible: by taking it to the future. The studio announced Warhammer 40K: Darktide earlier this year, but today at The Game Awards we got our very first look at in-game footage from Darktide.

It’s a grim, first-person action game, just as you’d expect from the folks at Fatshark. The new gameplay shows a mixture of melee and ranged action against a variety of Warhammer enemies spread across a variety of dark industrial settings. Scroll on down to see all the new footage for yourself.

The Game Awards is an annual showcase of both the year’s best games and upcoming titles from publishers and developers across the industry. The evening promises news on everything from Among Us to the next Dragon Age game, and PCGamesN will be here to provide the biggest news as it happens.

