Darktide low fps fix sees AMD FSR 2.0 boost performance

If you’re looking for a Darktide low fps fix, you’re not alone. It seems many players of the Warhamer 40K FPS game are experiencing performance issues, with less than desirable frame rates. Thankfully, there appears to be a relatively simple, albeit slightly odd, solution involving AMD FSR.

Before we get to the potential fix, it’s worth consulting the Darktide system requirements in order to understand how developer Fatshark expects your system configuration to perform. While changing settings can alleviate frame rate issues, you’re still ultimately bound by the constraints of your hardware.

Turns out that AMD FSR 2.0 is the key to this Darktide low fps fix. While the upscaling technology can help boost fps regardless, Steam user SexThriller (yes, that is their real handle) seems to have highlighted that it may not be working properly.

Here’s the Darktide low fps fix:

Turn off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 in the pre-launch settings window

Launch the game

Turn FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 off in the in-game graphics settings menu

Turn FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 off in the in-game graphics settings menu

Hit ‘Escape’

Return to the graphics settings menu

Set FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 to ‘Balanced’

If you’ve followed the above steps correctly, you should notice that your frame rate has increased. You’ll unfortunately need to do this every time you launch the game, as the settings will revert to their original values for some reason.

If you’re experiencing any other issues, checking out our Darktide error codes guide may help point you in the right direction.