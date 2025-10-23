Warhammer 40k Darktide is getting another new class, and I swear to god if it's not a toaster…

I'm a simple man. If I see the Adeptus Mechanicus involved in a Warhammer project, I click buy. Whether it's my tabletop army, creating my own personal collection of IRL servo skulls, or indeed something from our list of the best Warhammer 40k games, I'm a toaster man through and through. And we're eating right now. The recent Mechanicus 2 demo was excellent (even if I was more impressed by the Necrons), my Dawn of War 4 preview features our not-so-friendly robots, and I really hope Warhammer 40k Darktide is next. Developer Fatshark has teased that a new class is on the way, and I've got a funny feeling that something robotic this way comes.

Look at the Darktide character roster at present. We've got a pretty good representation of most demographics of 41st millennium society. We've got religious zealots, general soldiers, abhumans, psykers (both reviled), and most recently space cops. The only stratum of 40k society not represented is the technological side of things.

Radium weapons were also teased a while ago, and while many believe this was pivoted into the recent plasma-toting Scab, I think there could be more to it. After all, when the current Stolen Rations event finishes, another new class will be revealed for the game.

Fatshark is playing its cards close to its chest, but this is a major shake-up of the natural order of the game. We'll get more information about the playable character after the November reveal, but my money's on the Mechanicus.

There are other options. A Sister of Battle could prove popular, as would a Ratling. The latter would require a lot of dev work to tweak the game's perspective, and there might be too much crossover with the existing abhuman, the Ogryn. A servant of the Machine God, however? It would add a much-needed technological class to the game, while being relatively easy to implement (at least the Skitarii are a similar height to regular humans).

After the new class is revealed, Fatshark will release a free update on Tuesday, December 2. This will include a new, trench-based Operation mission, but it seems unlikely the new class will be playable by then. Still, it's a heck of a way to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the 'tide series.

Warhammer 40k Darktide will reveal its new class on Tuesday, November 11. You can download the game here in preparation.

What class would you like to see added to Darktide?