Prior to the launch of Space Marine 2, Warhammer 40k Darktide was the futuristic world’s most popular cooperative offering, and the franchise’s take on a Left 4 Dead-style shooter. Set in the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40k, Darktide sets players as members of the Inquisition, tasked with shredding through hordes of enemies in the city of Tertium. Now, two years after the game’s launch, the devs at Fatshark have released the patch details of the FPS game’s next update, and boy, are they meaty.

Warhammer fans are eating real good right now. Not only is Warhammer 40k Darktide slated to receive an enormous patch that will completely overhaul the game properly, but the long-awaited Space Marine 2 launch is already soaring, marking September as one of the most meaningful times in Warhammer history.

The co-op game‘s big update is Unlocked and Loaded, which will be released on September 26. The update has an ungodly 28 pages of patch notes. The developers at Fatshark have even invited their dedicated player base to read through everything and provide feedback before its launch. This amount of transparency and dialogue with their player base is rarely seen and truly deserves a tip of the cap.

Sifting through every change here would take us the rest of our weekend, but we’ll try to summarize the most significant bits. In short, everything, including weapons, blessings, and classes in Darktide, will receive balancing updates. Some of the updated weapons include Thunder Hammers such as the Crucis Mk II Thunder Hammer and Ironhelm Mk IV Thunder Hammer, and the Boltgun / Bolt Pistol.

The entire list of changes can be read here. Please note that the first page you click on doesn’t include all of the changes, and you’ll have to scroll down to the bottom to click over to page two of the patch notes.

As we said before, these specific numbers provided by Fatshark are subject to change based on player feedback. And as Warhammer fans are thorough, they will certainly provide tons of (hopefully helpful) feedback.

As we wait for this patch to hit live servers, you can find lots of other options through our picks for the best Warhammer 40k games and FPS games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.