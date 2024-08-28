Warhammer 40K Darktide announces huge new free update, out very soon

There’s a Warhammer game in just about every genre imaginable. The Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War and Total War: Warhammer series are strategy games. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and Space Hulk: Tactics are tactics games. Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a retro style FPS game, The Horus Heresy: Legions is a card game, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine — along with the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 — are third person shooters. Not surprisingly, then, the fictional universe works well as a Left 4 Dead 2 style co-op game as well, with Warhammer 40,000: Darktide serving as one of the best current examples of that multiplayer genre. Now, with the announcement of a new update, it’s about to get even better.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has received a number of updates over the years, with Unlocked and Loaded being the next to come to the co-op game. This update is focused largely on altering the itemization system to improve character customization and upgrades.

The itemization rework focuses on a mastery system that rewards the use of the same weapons over time as well as the ability to unlock new perks, blessings, and weapon marks. All of this is meant, as the update’s Steam description states, to “help players carve a clear path to get the weapons and gameplay they want.” Alongside the itemization overhaul, Darktide’s next update will include a new “shorter high-octane” mission and the introduction of a Group Finder feature meant to make it easier to find other players to team up with based on criteria like “language, difficulty, mission focus, and more.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Unlocked and Loaded update is set to launch on September 26, 2024.

