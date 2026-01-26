Warhammer 40k Darktide is getting another new class, and I'm loading my toaster with hopium all over again

You can't blame me for being disappointed in last year's Hive Scum reveal. Warhammer 40k Darktide is one of the best Warhammer 40k games around, but it's severely lacking in Adeptus Mechanicus representation. I've subscribed to the cult of the machine god since before they even had an official miniature range, and I, along with thousands of others, believed that a Mechanicus character was going to be added to Darktide last year. We were let down by the Hive Scum, but developer Fatshark has revealed another playable character is on the way in 2026, so my prayers could be answered.

While many people expect more characters to be added to the game over time, it's nice to get official confirmation of a fresh face, with the news arriving as a part of Fatshark's roundup of the last year of updates. As well as 11 events, four major updates, and two DLC classes (neither of which were my beloved toaster lads), Warhammer 40k Darktide added the Scab Plasma Gunner, the Power Falchion, and a host of balance tweaks and quality of life updates. Not bad going.

After that recap of 2025, Fatshark says, "the next class has already been in the works for quite some time now, and we can't wait to show you more when the time is right." The post caveats this by saying that there's another release before this, however, so we'll have to "wait a bit" for another character DLC.

That's fine by me. We Mechanicus stans are used to waiting. We didn't have official tabletop rules until 2015, but that didn't stop me from converting an Imperial Guard force to look like the tech adepts of the Omnissiah.

After all the excitement about a potential Mechanicus character appearing in Darktide last year, we can start to develop the same buzz all over again. I understand that a Tech Priest doesn't really fit in Darktide's gritty aesthetic or Warhammer's complex lore - why would such a high-ranking official concern themself with the affairs of a group of convicts? But Darktide needs a technical character, and with servitors off the table by nature of already being in the game as NPCs, a low-level Enginseer is the perfect fit.

Fatshark will reveal more information when it's ready, but for the sake of us Ad Mech fans, I just hope it lets us down gently this time around.