8 years later, Manor Lords publisher reveals its surprise sequel to one of the most brutal horror games ever

I remember playing F.E.A.R with my cousin. We were absolutely 18 years old and were absolutely allowed to play the game, and it traumatized me. I vividly remember my cousin climbing up a ladder, then getting jumpscared by Alma, who had conveniently positioned herself at the top. A man with shredded clothes then lumbered towards us: we screamed, dropped the controller, and ran downstairs into the arms of my auntie. I've never played F.E.A.R since, and my tolerance for the best horror games has since been relatively low. So when my partner in crime decided to watch an entire playthrough of Darkwood, my twenty-something-year-old self was traumatized all over again. Now, eight years later, Darkwood 2 has emerged from the shadows, but it's not developed by the original team.

This time around Ice-Pick Lodge, creator of the equally horrifying Pathologic series, is taking the reigns, with Manor Lords publisher and strategy game enthusiasts Hooded Horse overseeing. Darkwood 2 does have some of the original team's spice, however, with Acid Wizard consulting on the entire development process.

Designed as a hardcore survival experience (no quest markers here), Darkwood tasks you with finding a base, scavenging for supplies, then surviving the night. Viewed from the top-down and never short on gore, forward-planning, careful resource management, and placing the correct barricades and traps is the key to success.

Set several years after the events of the original, Darkwood 2 thrusts you into the marshland of the former Aral Sea, a dying ocean that's more desert and salt flat than water. Gameplay remains relatively similar, wrapped in a choice-driven narrative that shapes the people and world around you. Hooded Horse highlights that you don't have to have played the first game to understand the sequel's story, but c'mon, it's Halloween season, live (or die) a little.

As the forest begins to encroach and all manner of beasties slither out of the shadows, you'll have use the scarce daylight to prepare for that evening's onslaught. At some point, you'll inevitably find yourself asking 'is a life like this even worth living?' The only person who can answer that, my friend, is you.

"We know that the fans have been eagerly awaiting a continuation of Darkwood," says Acid Wizard co-founder Gustaw Stachaszewski. "For years, the idea of handing over our baby to another studio was something unthinkable for us. But, after it became evident that working together is not viable anymore, we decided that Darkwood should live on, even if not directly through our work.

"We're genuinely excited to pass on the torch to Ice-Pick Lodge - creators whose work on Pathologic has inspired us for years," he continues. "The team at IPL really gets what makes Darkwood a unique experience. We believe they will not only honor its spirit but will create something truly exceptional. As for us, we'll be in the background, making sure it stays true to the original vision."

Darkwood 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but Hooded Horse has confirmed that it'll be available on PC and Game Pass.

