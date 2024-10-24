The multiverse of smash hit indie games is currently colliding and at its epicenter is Dave the Diver. Everyone’s favorite rotund fish hunter has already gathered a bevy of pals in the past, with Dredge and Godzilla collaborations under his belt, but now there’s plenty more entering the blue hole. Balatro, Potion Craft, and singer/songwriter mxmtoon are hopping in for a splash in a massive series of collabs that are live right now.

Probably the most impressive part of this slew of collaborations is including Balatro in Dave the Diver. Now you’ll be able to challenge the denizens of the Sea People Village to a few rounds of the card game, with a special charm available for those who emerge victorious. This isn’t quite a 1-to-1 version of the game, but the Dave the Diver version of Balatro looks to be a proper, robust card experience you can try out.

In addition to that, you’re now able to get busy making a few magic drinks thanks to a new magic cauldron item from Potion Craft. Find that and you can start brewing – your creations will improve your crab trap with new buffs and bait. If you need more recipes in order to expand your alchemical adventure, the Mushroomer will be more than happy to sell you what you need.

Finally, mxmtoon will be holding a few impromptu concerts at Bancho Sushi. You can listen to her newest single, make her favorite dish for her, and just hang out with this popular singer/songwriter.

Along with all that there’s plenty more arriving with the Dave and Friends update, including AZERTY support for people using keyboards from France or other areas of the globe. There’s a few new phone charms, a new mini-game by the name of Bouncy Dumbo, a tracker to help you keep on top of materials, and plenty more.

The Dave and Friends update is out now for Dave the Diver and you can also save 30% on the game until Thursday October 31. Head over to the official Steam announcement post to learn more, and to see if you want to become one of Dave’s buddies.

Should you want something else in your life, our guides to the best chill games and the best story games will be sure to help you find exactly what you’ve been hungry for.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.