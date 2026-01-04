With The Witcher 4 still likely a long way off, The Blood of Dawnwalker is getting ready to scratch that itch in 2026 as developer Rebel Wolves kicks off its road to release with a 'Launch Year Special.' Touching on the response to the dark fantasy vampire RPG so far, game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz and community lead Dominika Burza unveil the main theme, which is absolutely tugging on the heartstrings of Witcher 3 fans, and give us a little glimpse of what appear to be two more key characters we'll meet on Coen's journey.

The Blood of Dawnwalker is one of my most-anticipated upcoming PC games for 2026, so I'm glad to hear that the studio is on track for launch. The project is helmed by former Witcher 3 director and Cyberpunk 2077 production lead Tomaszkiewicz, and you'll find many more notable CD Projekt Red alumni among the Rebel Wolves team. These include design director Daniel Sadowski, narrative director Jakub Szamalek, art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, and composer Mikołaj Stroiński.

"It's been a full year since we gathered here and unveiled The Blood of Dawnwalker to the world, and what a year it was," Burza begins. "We are really honored and humbled by your amazing reactions to our first intro cinematic trailer, our gameplay videos, and presentations," Tomaskiewicz adds. "We're making this game for you," Burza continues, "and that's why we always want to show you the game in its current state as we progress through the different stages of development, even if it sometimes means showcasing content that doesn't fully represent the final quality we're aiming for."

That approach has already paid dividends, with Rebel Wolves recently unveiling several improvements it had made to combat, dialogue choices, and the camera based on initial feedback. "We can't promise to implement all of your suggestions," Tomaskiewicz says with a smile, "but we do appreciate them and we always check what can be done. We would like to ask for your trust; we want this game to be great as much as you do." There's no exact release date today, but Burza says we can expect to start hearing from the team "more and more" in the coming months.

Next, we get an orchestral performance of the full main theme for The Blood of Dawnwalker, composed by Nikola Kołodziejczyk, and it's a beautiful track that will immediately call the studio's Witcher 3 heritage to mind. Sweeping, low, ominous strings punctuated by violin trills burst into a bold melody led by a wailing vocal. If you loved The Witcher 3's iconic 'lelele' battle theme, expect this to quickly lodge itself in your mind - I'm already humming along as I make my morning coffee.

To round things off, there's a brief cinematic trailer that looks to feature two likely companions. "You haven't even met the entire cast of characters yet," Burza teases. The first appears to be a human, although Coen's shocked expression as runes light up on his chest while she steps around him suggest that she's probably a magic user. The second is a vampire lady who is shown side-by-side with Coen as the pair examine a blood vortex, before we see her Shadowstep into action. I can't wait to learn more about them both.

The Blood of Dawnwalker launches in 2026. You can wishlist it now on Steam if you're as eager as I am to keep track of each coming reveal, and we'll bring you all the latest right here at PCGamesN as well.