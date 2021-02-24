Days Gone PC system requirements are now available on Steam

We recently learned that the PlayStation exclusive open-world zombie game Days Gone would be coming to PC, and sure enough, now it has its very own official Steam page, complete with PC system requirements. While the Steam page doesn’t shed any new light on when exactly Days Gone will arrive on PC, we do have a set of minimum and recommended system requirements to review.

Days Gone is a good-looking game, and it features some impressively dense zombie hordes. However, it doesn’t look as though it’s going to tax any modern gaming PC – the recommended specs call for an Intel Core i7-4770K or a Ryzen 5 1500, paired with either a GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580.

The Steam page also hints at some new PC-specific features that will be available in the Steam version of Days Gone, including ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates, and graphical improvements like increased detail and draw distances. Days Gone uses the Unreal Engine 4, so it should feel right at home on PC when it arrives this spring.

Here are the system requirements as listed on Steam. You can always head over to the System Requirements Lab to check your system’s specs against the minimum and recommended requirements.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500K /

AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i7-4770K /

Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) /

AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) /

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 70 GB 70 GB

Note that the developer recommends using an SSD for storage, and you’ll need a 64-bit operating system.

While we wait for Days Gone, have a look at our list of the best open-world games on PC if you’re itching to start exploring.