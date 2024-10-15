Despite first emerging over 11 years ago, it’s amazing to see DayZ still going strong. Arguably the main forefather of zombie survival games, there are still regular updates and even entire expansions dropping for it. Today sees one such expansion arrive, and it takes players to a frosty new map that will make surviving in DayZ the hardest it’s ever been.

DayZ Frostline is its name, and it has just gone live. The biggest addition in Frostline is the zombie game’s third large-scale map, Sakhal. Aside from player-created maps, this “frozen volcanic archipelago” in the Far East is the first new official DayZ map in roughly five years, joining Chernarus and Livonia. While a stunning new location to survive in is a good prospect in of itself, there are plenty of new gameplay elements in Sakhal that will keep you on your toes and, in theory, make DayZ tougher than ever.

It goes without saying that with the snowy landscape comes super cold temperatures, and managing your warmth is going to be very difficult. There are also some new environmental hazards specific to Sakhal, such as heavy metal poisoning which can be contracted by consuming water contaminated by volcanic ash.

Sakhal also has some new wildlife to hunt and its fishing mechanic has been enhanced as well.

The new DayZ Frostline update is live right now, and there’s an introductory 10% discount on Steam that brings it down to $24.29/ £20.69. That offer ends on Tuesday October 29. You can grab it right here.

If you don’t already own DayZ and you’re looking to try it for the first time, here’s something to be aware of. Over on Steam, the game alone is full price, but there’s a bundle including both DayZ and a DLC pack for Bohemia Interactive’s shooter Vigor that is currently 50% off, which makes it cheaper than just buying the game outright.

