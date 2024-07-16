Chaotic new DBD 2V8 mode is exactly what the game needs right now

If you’re a survivor, Dead By Daylight can be scary enough as it is: you creep around the corridors of Lerys Institute just to be surprised by a stalking Myers. You’re peacefully trying to complete a generator when a Blight rushes across the map to seal your doom. Now imagine stepping into one of The Trapper’s bear traps as you’re being chased by The Nurse, or being body blocked by an invisible Wraith as you’re running from The Huntress and her hatchets. That’s DBD’s 2V8 mode, and I spoke to Behaviour about how it all works.

Described by Dead by Daylight devs as a “party mode,” I cannot wait to dive into some 2V8 matches myself, and having seen some footage ahead of time, it certainly seems like the two-killer mechanic could lead to some interesting moments. The manic gameplay so far looks really well balanced, and it all just seems like a hell of a lot of fun – especially at a time when I’m starting to lose my patience with the horror game, particularly as a survivor player. I play killer too, and enjoy that more as a solo player, but am also looking forward to seeing how teaming up with a killer pal will play out.

So, how does the mode work? Let’s start with survivors; killer mains, don’t worry, we’ll get to you too. Unlike the usual lobby of four survivors, there’s now eight of you in a match, so naturally the maps are much bigger. Spread across these larger maps are 13 generators, and you’ll have to fix eight. While this is relatively less than a standard game, it might be a little harder to coordinate yourselves given the sheer size of the group.

Where things really start to change, though, is that perks for both killers and survivors are disabled in 2V8, and survivors must instead choose one of four classes: The Guide, The Medic, The Escapist, and The Scout.

The Guide is all about objectives, and is shown the auras of nearby gens while granting speed buffs to teammates during co-op repairs. The Medic, naturally, is the healer, and can see the auras of injured survivors. They also receive a buff to healing speed. Escapists should be your 1v1 pros who love the chase, as they can reveal the auras of windows and pallets, grant a speed buff to nearby survivors, and have base kit MFT. Finally, the Scout sees the killers’ aura whenever they break a pallet or damage a gen, moves quicker while crouching, and has base kit Iron Will. Only four of any class can be in one match at a time in order to spread the skill around, so you won’t ever see eight medics, for example.

Perhaps the most interesting part of playing as a survivor, though, comes in the endgame when three hatches open up. You read that right: when you are down to your last three survivors, three separate hatches open up across the map, but only one survivor can leave through each before it shuts. I can’t wait to see the absolute chaos that’ll no doubt ensue. I was told by the team at Behaviour, though, that this, along with other features in this mode, might change when 2V8 is fully rolled out. This time-limited mode is almost like a live PTB, and is being used to iron out any iffy mechanics.

Now, if I’ve learned anything from the countless horror movies I‘ve watched, killers don’t often play well with others (aside from Chucky and Tiffany, of course), so it should be interesting to see how two DBD killers come together in 2V8. The first thing to note here is that the intial run is limited to the five original killers: The Trapper, The Wraith, The Nurse, The Hillbilly, and The Huntress, and that only one of any killer can be in each match. Again, perks cannot be brought in by killers, but there are some small tweaks to killer powers to make them better in this team environment. For example, the Nurse gets one extra Blink when she’s near a teammate, while the Trapper has more traps, carrying up to four of his 12 total traps.

Instead of hooking survivors, killers now stomp on a prone player to put them in a distant cage, similar to Pyramid Head’s Cage of Atonement. Of course, in many ways, this is a benefit to the killer – no body blocks or wriggling free! That said, you can’t choose where the survivor ends up, and you have to drop them if you pick them up from a vault or locker, so there are pros and cons to this mechanic (survivor mains, pick up on that tip there, wink wink).

Finally, what I think is the most interesting feature for killers, is that any survivor who hasn’t been caged has their aura revealed when a generator is completed. This is vital information given you can’t bring any info perks in. What’s more, it could lead to some interesting game play – in one way, it almost encourages tunneling, but of course you might not know who your killer teammate is caging, and don’t forget tunnelling could be catastrophic if you’re ignoring seven other players.

The big question as a killer, especially a solo queue killer, is whether to team up or stay apart. There are a lot of generators to keep an eye on, but combining your perks and abilities as I alluded to in the intro might be the best way to keep survivors on their toes. How are you going to play?

DBD 2V8 launches on Thursday, July 25, 2024, and runs until Thursday, August 8, across all platforms. This limited-time mode is hopefully set to return as a permanent mode in the future if this test run is a success.

I can’t wait to team up with a killer friend and take on a swarm of survivors and try my hand at working together in an eight-strong survivor team in the multiplayer game – it feels like it’ll be more fun that it is sweaty, and we need that right now. While we wait for DBD 2V8 to arrive, Lara Croft is keeping us busy in the new Dead by Daylight chapter, so be sure to redeem the latest DBD codes and unlock her amazing perks ASAP.