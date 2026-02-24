Dead by Daylight's latest Chapter finally adds the Korea map we've waited five years for, and my inner K-pop demon is obsessed

A little-known fact about me is that, in my weekly Vampire: The Masquerade campaign, I play a particularly thorny K-pop idol with a mysterious dark secret. But, as with any tabletop game, bleed - allowing yourself to become a little too like your character - isn't a cute look: I don't actually want to be an arrogant, "stuck up their ass" K-pop idol, even if the cash would be great. I've been joking recently, however, that I'm having reverse bleed: everywhere I look, I see K-pop. Last Friday, I sent a video of my X timeline in the group chat: it was swamped with images of Dead by Daylight's new Tricker's Delusion map, and fan theories about what the horror game's latest chapter looks like. Perhaps I'm paranoid, or maybe it's a sign to return to The Fog: either way, I'm very much back in my #KpopEra.

The Tricker's Delusion is the neon-bathed, urban environment of our dreams. We saw it teased all those years ago as a lobby screen, and after half a decade (yes, it's been that long), we're finally here. A vision of the Tricker's warped, twisted mind made manifest, Dead by Daylight's first city-based map includes a two-story nightclub, a marketplace, and late-night stores to browse, all set beneath flickering neon lights. It's easily one of the most beautiful cyberpunk-esque maps I've seen to date, second only to CDPR's iconic Night City.

There's a slight con, however. As a result of Behaviour's continued attempts to fix the game's underlying core systems, we won't be seeing a new Dead By Daylight Killer this time around. However, the blade-hurling idol himself is getting a marked overhaul, which feels like the next best thing.

Akin to something like Samira in League of Legends, which is in itself reminiscent of Devil May Cry, The Trickster now has a Style Rank system, which rewards you for changing up your approach to combat. You'll gain extra points for "creativity, aggression, and momentum," so don't just toss knives and hope for the best: this is your big stage moment, let's kill this love… I mean, those survivors.

Speaking of survivors, Kwon Tae-Young (voiced by Kevin Woo, who you likely know as Mystery Saja from K-Pop Demon Hunters) joins the fray. A young, somewhat aloof tech developer, Tae-Young is drawn into the Trickster's madness when he's tasked with creating MiNA, a virtual idol inspired by the NO SPIN singer himself. I've been reading Behaviour's The Comeback webtoon over the past few days, living out Tae-Young's eerie tale every evening. I won't lie, I thought the addition of Castlevania's Dracula was exciting, but this absolutely trumps it.

There are a couple of quality of life changes, too, including a streamlining of perk descriptions by 50% (thank God), and the addition of Aura Accessibility, which allows you to change the colors of, well, auras. You can also hover over status effects in Perk descriptions to get a brief summary of what they mean, which has helped cut down on some of the text, no doubt.

Dead by Daylight's All-Kill: Comeback chapter is currently available on the PTB, and officially launches on Tuesday, March 17. The hype is real, folks.

As I said, I'm a sucker for all things K-pop. I love DBD's juxtaposition of The Fog's darkness with the scene's vibrancy: "darkness and harmony," to quote 'This is What it Sounds Like' from K-Pop Demon Hunters. I've found my interest in Dead by Daylight waning as of late (Stranger Things does nothing for me), but All-Kill has me hooked, and I know for a fact I'll be back on March 17. Plus, my VTM character needs some new outfit ideas, and The Trickster has some absolute bangers.