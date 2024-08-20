Dead by Daylight has certainly had some star-studded collabs. First there was Nicholas Cage, then the Slipknot and Iron Maiden cosmetics, followed of course by the addition of Lara Croft, played by Captain America’s Hayley Atwell herself. But all of those have faded into the background in seconds, as Behavior has just revealed that it’s collaborating with two of my favorite people ever. This is the only DBD crossover I ever needed – ask our site editor, Cameron who just saw me freak out live on a call, I’m sure he’ll verify.

Let me take you back [redacted] years ago. As a confused queer kid going university after a lengthy Catholic private school education, I immediately gravitated to TV shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race versus videogame communities like Dead by Daylight.

My issue with Drag Race, however, was the focus on beauty. I loved when the rock ‘n’ roll challenges came around, or the gothic-inspired runways, but they were so few and far between. As Season 10 drew to a close and Aquaria was crowed queen, I went on a search to find something that honed in on the monster-inspired style of drag. That’s when I discovered The Boulet Brothers who, as you’ve likely guessed, are the horror game‘s newest collaborators.

This is, of course, a very obscure collab, so let me quickly break it down. Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet are the two hosts of Dragula, an ongoing reality TV show that blends RuPaul’s Drag Race and survival shows like Fear Factor. The pair are also responsible for their iconic annual Halloween Ball, which takes place in Los Angeles when the veil begins to thin.

Announced midway through my weekly meeting with PCGamesN’s esteemed editor, The Boulet Brothers will be bringing a new charm and outfit to Dead by Daylight – and boy, there are a whole lot of outfits to choose from. There’s the iconic white hair and long black, latex gowns trimmed with red, the iconic blood splatter chokers, the Mad Max inspired desert cyberpunk outfits from Season 2’s Welcome to the Wasteland; the list goes on, and on, and on.

Additionally, DBD will also feature in one Dragula season six episode. “We can’t wait for players to get the chance to experience the in-game items and we can’t wait for fans to see how DBD has been incorporated into The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” write Dracmorda and Swanthula. “It’s something we’ve never done before, and it’s game-changing.”

It’s always odd when your ‘real life’ intersects with your videogame one, but honestly, I’ve never been more excited for a collab. While Behavior hasn’t confirmed when we’ll see the Boulets bring drag, filth, horror, and glamor to The Fog, I can confirm I’ll be on the edge of my seat until its announced.

