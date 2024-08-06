The news that Castlevania is coming to Dead by Daylight has been known for quite a while, but other than a few teasers there’s been little in the way of concrete details. Somehow, developer Behaviour Interactive has managed to keep everything under its hat, with fans having no idea who – or what – will be arriving in the fog. Now, thanks to the game’s public test build, we know exactly who’s coming to dinner and it means DBD has its first vampire killer.

Dracula and Trevor Belmont will both be arriving in Dead by Daylight with the release of the horror game‘s upcoming Castlevania chapter. Trevor is someone even casual fans of Castlevania will know, being in the games since the third title in the series as well as taking the starring role in the Netflix series. Dracula on the other hand… is Dracula, and probably doesn’t need too much of an introduction – other than to note that the Castlevania version of the character is more a dark god than a creepy night-time bedroom invader.

As a survivor, Trevor Belmont comes with three new perks that look to be a bit of a mixed bag at first glance. Eyes of Belmont may prove to be the most useful, giving you a glimpse of the killer’s aura whenever a generator is completed. It also extends the duration of any perk that shows the killer’s aura, much like Lethal Pursuer does on the other side of the game’s divide.

The other two perks – Exultation and Moment of Glory – look to be very situational. The first upgrades and recharges items when you bonk a killer on the head with a pallet, and the other heals you after a minute when you become injured after opening a chest. It feels like you won’t be able to rely on these two perks, but when you need them they might just fill a gap.

Dracula on the other hand looks to be a Swiss army-type of character, much like the last killer to enter the game – D&D lich Vecna. His power allows him to do different things depending on what shape he takes with vampire, wolf, and bat forms available to him. In vampire form he can summon pillars of flame which surround and attack survivors. Wolf form is where he hunts down survivors, with faster movement, enhanced scratch marks, and scent orbs he can follow which presumably will be similar to the blood droplets the Oni can hoover up. In bat form the Dark Lord will be undetectable, can fly across vault points, and can teleport around the map – though survivors become invisible, much like the Spirit’s Phase-Walk ability.

In terms of perks he’s got one aura reading perk, a blocking perk, and a hex that looks like it’ll mess with one particular survivor in each match. The aura reading perk is Human Greed, which lets him see unopened chests and survivors who go near them, along with the ability to kick shut opened chests. Dominance blocks off chests and totems the first time a survivor interacts with them for a period of time, with those items being revealed to the killer. Finally, Hex: Wretched Fate curses the Obsession with slower repair speeds after a generator has been completed – which seems like it’ll really upset some particular survivor builds.

Obviously this is all from the public test build which means any and all of it may be subject to change before the chapter finally releases. You can play Dracula and Trevor Belmont on the PTB right now if you have the Steam version of the game. If you prefer to wait, the Dead by Daylight Castlevania Chapter will launch on Tuesday August 27. You can get more info over on the official announcement post, as well as the full 8.2.0 PTB patch notes over here.

In the meantime, you can grab some free stuff with our list of all current DBD codes, and learn who’s the best monster in the game right now with our DBD kilter tier list.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.