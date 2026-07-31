Dead by Daylight's Chorus of Sin Chapter to get first-ever early access period, if you're dedicated enough

Dead by Daylight's upcoming Chorus of Sin Chapter is entirely community-driven - having been voted on in a series of polls for its theme, Killer, and Survivor by players - and that trend of closely engaging with the fans looks set to continue with a period of upcoming early access.

Chorus of Sin is set to launch in the multiplayer game on Tuesday, August 25, and its PTB on Wednesday, August 5. But prior to that, certain players will be given early access on Steam only, weeks before launch. To be in with a chance, you'll need to tune into Twitch streams of Dead by Daylight content creators that have the 'Drops Enabled' tag, and watch them for at least one hour. Additionally, you'll need to make sure that you watch these creators on a Twitch profile that is connected to your BHVR account.

Doing so will place you into a draw for the early access build, which will be accessible on the following dates and times:

Thursday, July 23: 12 - 4pm, 5 - 9pm ET / 9 - 1pm, 2 - 6pm PST / 5pm - 9pm, 10pm - 2am BST

12 - 4pm, 5 - 9pm ET / 9 - 1pm, 2 - 6pm PST / 5pm - 9pm, 10pm - 2am BST Friday, July 31: 8 - 11am, 12 - 4pm, 5 - 9pm ET / 5 - 8am, 9 - 1pm, 2 - 6pm PST / 1pm - 4pm, 5pm - 9pm, 10pm - 2am BST

8 - 11am, 12 - 4pm, 5 - 9pm ET / 5 - 8am, 9 - 1pm, 2 - 6pm PST / 1pm - 4pm, 5pm - 9pm, 10pm - 2am BST Saturday, August 1: 8 -11am, 12 - 4pm ET / 5 - 8am, 9 - 1pm PT / 1pm - 4pm, 5pm - 9pm BST

According to Behaviour, "a limited number of players will randomly be selected to receive access, and codes will be sent in waves by email" in relation to the set time slots. So if you can't wait to see where Survivor Aurora and Killer The Judgment land in the meta before they hit the main game in August, you'll want to get some snacks at hand, get comfy, and gear up for a DbD streaming sesh in the coming days.