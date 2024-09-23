Some survivors in Dead by Daylight can feel more loved than others, especially when it comes to cosmetics. There’ll be some which seem to get new gear regularly, while others languish on the sidelines barely getting anything. One way developer Behaviour Interactive tries to address this is with the regular cosmetic contest, where fans submit their ideas and then there’s a public vote. This year, however, one under-loved survivor has stirred up a big pot of drama.

It all rotates around one particular entry for Haddie Kaur, a survivor added in the Roots of Dread DLC for Dead by Daylight back in 2022. This character in the multiplayer game hasn’t always had as many cosmetics as others, but that looked like it was set to change as a stunningly popular design in the current contest, titled Flower of Life, looked ready to steamroll its way to victory.

Then, the finalists were announced, and the Flower of Life was nowhere to be seen. Fans were surprised by its omission but the reason for this, it turns out, is that the developer of the game was unable to get in contact with the artist behind the concept. In one universe, that’s where the story ends and while this would be a tale of a missed opportunity, there would be little else to report.

In a new twist in the story, Behaviour Interactive is continuing to try and reach the artist in question, this time seemingly with the aim of simply putting the cosmetic set in the game – skipping the contest entirely. “We’ve seen your questions and indeed we did have a Haddie Finalist that EVERYONE here loved but we’ve been unable to contact the submitter,” the developer writes on X. “If anyone is able to help us track them down, we’d love to put this in the game.”

While many are reacting with joy that this survivor is finally getting a brilliant-looking skin, others are a little disappointed that this effectively skips the public vote part of the contest, and is against the ethos of the entire exercise. “so because she didn’t respond this gets added automatically into the game what about the other artists whose art did get picked but now can only be added if they get enough votes,” reads one disgruntled user on X. “this isn’t fair in the slightest but okay!” says another.

So for now, the hunt is on for the missing-in-action Haddie Kaur fan who created this cosmetic set, with players taking to X and Reddit to try and figure out where this talented artist is lurking. If you’d like to cast your vote on the other skins that have made it through to the final round, you have until Thursday September 26 to have your say. Learn how you can take part over here.

