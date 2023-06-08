Dead by Daylight mobile skins are finally coming to DBD

I am not a mobile gamer by any means, but I’d by lying if I said that the Dead by Daylight mobile skins haven’t tempted me to try out the horror game on the go. That exclusive New Year’s Greeting skin for The Spirit haunts my dreams, and every time I go to play DBD I’m disappointed that it isn’t on the PC version. Well, our prayers have been answered, as Behaviour has confirmed Dead by Daylight Mobile skins are coming to PC.

In a June 7 Reddit AMA session, product director Justin Brown confirms that some Dead by Daylight Mobile skins will be added to the main game relatively soon. “We will start porting some mobile cosmetics over, starting sometime in the next year,” they write.

“The first batch will be small, with just four outfits (two killer, two survivor). Also worth noting they won’t be a one to one port. We will make some small colour and/or texture changes before being brought into Dead By Daylight.”

They do highlight, however, that not all of the handheld version’s skins will make it into the PC game to maintain their exclusivity and sparkle. “Lastly, to manage expectations, there will be some mobile outfits that never get ported over.”

While the latter part of this may disappoint some – although I think we’re all excited to see some DBD Mobile skins in the base game – I’m actually okay with it. Exclusive skins are exciting collector’s items, so bringing them across to Dead by Daylight PC would mean they lose that metaphorical sparkle.

Either way, the fact we will see DBD Mobile skins in the PC version is is beyond exciting, and maybe, just maybe, I’ll finally get my New Year’s Greeting skin for The Spirit – the platinum version, of course.

