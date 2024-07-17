Dead by Daylight DLC prices are suddenly about to go up on PC

Behaviour Interactive is about to increase the price of some Dead by Daylight DLC, claiming that the rise is being done to support cross-progression. DBD DLC is currently cheaper on PC than it is on console, but Behaviour says all costs need to be consistent going forward. You can still purchase the PC chapters at their current price for a few days, however, and not all DLC is impacted by the upcoming change. Still, this is a sudden announcement that’s not going down well.

A lot is going on in Dead by Daylight right now, so you’d be forgiven for missing the news that the PC DLC is going up in price. Update 8.1.0 is here and brings Lara Croft with it, we finally know more about the upcoming 2v8 party mode, and Dead by Daylight cross-progression is about to drop. It’s a busy time, but it’s not all good news.

Starting Monday July 22, the price of some DBD DLC is going up by $1. Behaviour says that this is needed to support cross-progression in the multiplayer game, which launches at the same time. All your progress, currencies, and purchased DLCs will sync when enabling cross-progression, except on Nintendo Switch. Auric Cells and DLC purchased on the Switch cannot be shared with other platforms when syncing, but these platforms can share DLC back to the Nintendo platform.

“To support cross-progression, DLC pricing must be consistent across all platforms,” Behaviour Interactive writes. “Therefore, starting July 22nd, prices for individual Chapter DLCs will be adjusted from $6.99 USD to $7.99 USD on PC platforms, matching the existing console DLC prices.”

Dead by Daylight DLC price increase

DBD’s $1 DLC price increase applies to several chapters, which we’ve listed below:

All Things Wicked

Sadako Rising

Halloween

Nightmare on Elm Street

Saw

Silent Hill

Dungeons and Dragons

Many players aren’t pleased, with the question of why console DLC prices can’t be dropped to match PC coming up a lot in the comments. “God forbid you lower the price on consoles to match PC prices,” one player writes, while another replies with a simple “boooooooo.”

We do finally have a The Casting of Frank Stone release date at least, as Until Dawn developer Supermassive’s single-player take on the DBD universe arrives incredibly soon. Blending the universe of Dead by Daylight with Supermassive’s expertise in horror storytelling, your decisions will determine if everyone makes it out alive.

Make sure you redeem all the free Dead by Daylight codes you can in the meantime, and check out our Dead by Daylight killer tier list to stand the best chance of success.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.