Dungeons and Dragons and Dead by Daylight could be considered an odd mix, with one being a world of elves, goblins, orcs, and high adventure and the other being a grim nightmare of twisted realities, terrifying monsters, and predatory murderers. There’s plenty of horror to be found in DnD, however, so it makes sense that undead lich Vecna could make the journey into the fog to find new prey in the Entity’s realm. That said, it looks like this killer may have struggled to find a fanbase.

One of the wonderful things Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has started doing is periodically sharing stats about the game. The most recent post gives some details about how often totems are cleansed or blessed in the multiplayer game, but the main thing of interest is a roster of info about Vecna. Using information from the killer’s launch month, the developer has shared how often on average each of his spells is used, as well as the percentage of matches Vecna was chosen for play.

That number, however, doesn’t look too great. Between Wednesday June 19 and Sunday July 7, Vecna was taken out for a spin 3% of the time. To put that in context, the last two killers added to the game were original character The Unknown, and Chucky from Child’s Play. Chucky in his launch month was selected in 7% of matches, while The Unknown was used in a colossal 10% of games.

It’s a real shame that Vecna isn’t being chosen more, as this toolkit character has a bevy of abilities that make his matches feel fresh, both for survivors and killers. Not only does the lich have a series of spells he can employ that all can help him get an edge, they all have counters – meaning there’s no unfair advantage. There’s also several mechanics that are added to each map that shake things up a little, from finding and equipping gear to getting chomped by mimics, which make a Vecna match unlike anything else in the game.

If you’d like to get the full lowdown on these stats and see how well players perform when rolling dice or cleansing totems, you can head over to the Steam announcement to get more information.

Should this all cause you to fire up the game, our list of all current DBD codes will help you find a few extra bloodpoints for nothing, and our DBD killer tier list will keep you informed on who’s most powerful in the game’s meta right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.