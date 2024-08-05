Out of all the horror properties Dead by Daylight fans have been asking for, there’s always been one that’s stood head and shoulders above the rest in terms of the loudness of the requests. It’s not Friday the 13th’s Jason, it’s not the classic version of Freddy from Nightmare on Elm Street – in fact it’s a different Freddy altogether. That’s right, fans have been wanting Five Nights at Freddy’s in DBD for years – and now it’s finally going to happen.

Announced as part of the Five Nights at Freddy’s 10th Anniversary celebrations via the Dead by Daylight X, formerly Twitter, account, it’s finally been confirmed that the two horror game series are set to smash into each other. Despite the confirmation and the overwhelming excitement in replies from DBD fans, there’s a catch. The team-up is dated for summer of 2025, meaning there’s a whole year to wait before this will actually happen.

Of course this just means there’s a year to build hype and make sure the collab is executed to perfection, and with plenty of stuff happening in the DBD universe until then, it’s not like fans won’t have plenty to get stuck into. For example, this all has been unveiled on the eve before the big Castlevania reveal – with fans still not sure who, or what, will be coming to the game.

In the meantime there’s going to be a lot of theorizing over the next year until more information is released. Already players are wondering if the Toreador March from Carmen will make an appearance, alongside Springtrap or Freddy himself as a potential killer. There’s a lot for fans to mull over, and a lot of time to do it in.

The Dead by Daylight and Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration is coming in Summer of 2025, and you can see the full announcement image here.

If this encourages you to jump into the game for the first time, you can get something for free with our list of all the current DBD codes, and our DBD killer tier list will tell you who to play as – or who to run away from.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.