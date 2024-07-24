If you’ve avoided Dead By Daylight, now is the perfect time to try it

Dead by Daylight has attracted an enormous audience since its original 2016 launch. Next to horror multiplayer games like Left 4 Dead 2, Hunt Showdown, and GTFO, DBD stands out for the sheer wealth of licensed characters and new maps it’s added in over the years. Now, despite already enjoying a consistently healthy player count, DBD is providing a free weekend on Steam to grab even more attention alongside the introduction of its new, limited time 2v8 game mode.

Dead by Daylight has had a big year of new additions, the horror game collaborating with Dungeons & Dragons, Slipknot, Alan Wake, and, most recently, Tomb Raider. It’s also set to receive a Supermassive made spin off game with The Casting of Frank Stone and has made cross platform play available as well. Still, Behaviour Interactive continues to rework and refine the game in ways that make checking back in on its status worthwhile.

Its upcoming free weekend, which begins tomorrow on Steam, will let players try one of these additions: a new 2v8 mode. Like its name suggests, this new mode doubles the killers and survivors in a given match, promising a faster pace and extra unpredictability. It also goes live tomorrow, coinciding nicely with the free weekend.

If you want to give the new mode, or other features from the base game, a spin, you can play Dead by Daylight’s free weekend by heading over to its Steam page right here.

