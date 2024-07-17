One thing that’s been endlessly surprising about playing Dead by Daylight has been how quickly it’s become a cozy experience for me. Even though it’s full of blood, screaming, and infuriating Megs not doing generators – it’s still found a way into my heart and has become almost a comfort game. That experience has been rocked recently, due in large part to DBD’s latest patch which has landed with more than its fair share of issues.

Patch 8.1.0 launched on Tuesday July 16 and it brought with it some key reworks for the Singularity and the Knight, as well as introducing Dead by Daylight to new survivor Lara Croft. If that were all it did there wouldn’t be a need for a news article but unfortunately, there’s a lot more going on that has caused some considerable consternation among the multiplayer game’s community.

Probably the most impactful bug affecting players right now in the wake of the patch is related to generators. When a survivor dies and instead of hanging around decides to leave the match, it is currently reducing the amount of generators which need to be completed. This has meant survivors have been able to escape trials before five generators have been repaired, a core problem that in addition to affecting the flow of the game could be easily exploitable. This is tentatively dated for a resolution in the next hotfix but at the time of writing there’s no firm indication about when this update will hit the game.

In addition to that generator issue, there are several others affecting the game right now. Endurance, an effect which allows survivors to take a hit without going into the dying state, is not correctly being awarded when it normally should. A new cosmetic for Yui Kimura is blocking killers’ view when the survivor is being carried to a hook, making it near impossible to steer. The Backwater Swamp map has been temporarily disabled as survivors could find a way to become unreachable, forcing the game into a stalemate. Survivors hit by Wesker’s charge attack are also left floating in the air instead of returning to their normal animations – which isn’t exactly game breaking as a bug, but it is utterly hilarious to see.

This all comes on top of the generally poor sentiment surrounding Dead by Daylight at the moment, caused by issues such as the game’s DLC increasing in price and a souring of the general player experience. The change in tone around the game has been exacerbated by the revamped UI which has also hit DBD along with this patch. The UI changes have already been greeted with complaints on the game’s public test realm, but now they’re live the game’s community is in near revolt over them.

The game’s subreddit is overwhelmed with reports of issues with the game UI with threads like “Gonna say it, the User Interface for Dead by Daylight is getting worse every chapter,” and “Alot of posts today about how crappy the new UI is but haven’t seen anyone talk about how bad this looks,” taking prominence in the day following the patch’s launch.

It’s not all bad news, however, as the latest Rift has been praised for its variety and theme, with plenty of bloodpoints and cosmetics to earn as the current season progresses. In addition, players are getting stuck into Lara Croft’s new perks and are finding unexpected and useful synergies for them.

Several of the issues reported right now are under investigation with many earmarked for fixes either in the first or second hotfixes planned for the patch, which will hopefully help turn around the current tide of negative sentiment somewhat. You can keep an eye on what developer Behaviour Interactive is working on over on its dedicated X thread.

