Win a Dead By Daylight cosmetic pack and DLC to celebrate DBD 2v8

A million Bloodpoints, the Blood and Bones collection, and the All Things Wicked chapter could be yours in this DBD 2v8 celebration giveaway.

DBD giveaway: The Wraith wearing one of the Blood and Bones collection outfits from the DBD 2v8 collection.
Dead by Daylight 

As asymmetrical multiplayer games go, Dead by Daylight is among the best thanks to its constant stream of updates. New characters are added every few months, there are regular in-game events, and players have additional character lore to uncover via challenges. Recently, new game modes have made Dead by Daylight even more appealing, from the random perk Chaos Shuffle mode, to the new 2v8 modifier that doubles the fun.

The Trapper and The Wraith stand side-by-side in the DBD 2v8 mode.

To celebrate the new DBD 2v8 mode, we have an in-game redemption code to give away. This code contains one million Bloodpoints, the All Things Wicked chapter, and, most excitingly, the brand-new Blood and Bones cosmetic pack. Enter your details below for a chance to win this awesome Dead by Daylight pack.

The Blood and Bones cosmetic pack has been released to celebrate the 2v8 mode, featuring skins for all five featured killers and eight original survivors, including Dwight Fairfield and Mikaela Reid. The Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode runs until Thursday, August 8, 2024, and it’s on the cards to return in the future with more killers and maps added to the roster. Whether we’ll get their Blood and Bones skins remains to be seen, but at least you’ll look the part either way with this 2v8-inspired pack.

If you don’t already have them, this code also unlocks Sable Ward and The Unknown from the recent All Things Wicked chapter. This unlocks a brand-new survivor and killer to play, and one million Bloodpoints can give you a head start ranking them up.

Whether you win this one-off prize or not, at least you can still jump into the new 2v8 mode in-game. Don’t forget to check out our DBD codes guide to redeem for Bloodpoints and cosmetics in the horror game, and you can earn daily login rewards during the event for a further boost.

