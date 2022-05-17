A Dead by Daylight dating sim is coming this summer

There’s no easy way to say this, so we just will: a Dead by Daylight dating simulator is coming to Steam this summer. As hinted by a trademark application earlier this year, it’s called Hooked on You (because of course it is), and it features four of the multiplayer horror game’s loathsome killers as the potential objects of your affection. They still may decide to kill you, of course.

Hooked on You swaps out Dead by Daylight’s dark and oppressive colour palette for a bright, tropical setting and hand-drawn art style. The killers include the Trapper, the Huntress, the Wraith, and the Spirit, who’ve all gotten into swimwear for a nice beach vacation (we note with some dismay that the Trapper and the Wraith have neglected to take a shower, however).

“Flirt your way into their hearts, uncovering dark twists along the way,” the official website reads. “Will you find true love, forge friendships… or get hacked to death? Only you can decide.” You’ll do that by navigating various conversations with the killer of your dreams, which will encourage the murderous mutants to “shed their inhibitions” and “unlock deeply intimate sides of their personalities.”

Somehow this is even more upsetting than Dead by Daylight itself, which is a game about putting people on hooks.

You can sign up to keep up to date with the latest Hooked on You news over at the official website. Behaviour Interactive has just revealed the new killer, the Dredge, who can call down total darkness on the map using his creepy abilities.