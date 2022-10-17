Dead by Daylight kill rates show strength of a Resident Evil killer

Picking the most effective Dead by Daylight kill rate killers can be a real hassle, especially after Behaviour Interactive changed up the game’s meta and perk system in the asymmetrical multiplayer game. Understanding which killer has the most effective average survivor kill rate has just been made a lot easier however, as Behaviour has released wide ranging statistics for the Dead by Daylight killers.

The average kill rate per killer is calculated across all skill levels and the top 5% of players (as determined by the current match making rating system in Dead by Daylight), with Resident Evil’s Wesker coming out on top in both cases, alongside Pinhead and the girl from The Ring for all MMR levels.

In both charts, the percent given represents the overall average number of survivors that are killed in each trial out of the four survivors. In the case of all MMRs, the top kill rate sites at 63%, with the lowest at 52%. Meanwhile the top 5% of players see Resident Evil’s Wesker at the top kill rate with 65%, and Trapper at the lowest with 56%.

These statistics were taken from the period of September 2022, with the bar charts included some slight rounding on Behaviour’s part to make it easier to read. The more in-depth statistics can be found in a forum post that goes into detail on Dead by Daylight kill rates per killer.

Behaviour adds that “it’s worth noting that many factors are taken into account when it comes to balancing killer powers and character perks, not only data,” and that it is “monitoring our overall game balance on an ongoing basis and taking your feedback into account when evaluating whether or not design changes should be made.”

It should also be noted that these statistics don’t actually tell you exactly which killers have the best Dead by Daylight kill rates. That said, seeing the same few pop up between all MMRs and the top 5% may indicate which killers are the most effective. Even then, not all skill levels are shown individually in these stats, so drawing any major conclusions from the data is probably unwise.

