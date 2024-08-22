The Knight has never been the most popular killer in Dead by Daylight. Recently, however, a series of changes looked to make this Hungarian swordsman more viable, encouraging longer hunts for his summoned minions. Unfortunately, this all backfired somewhat, with Knight fans being increasingly unhappy with how the killer plays, especially with all minions on a shared cooldown meaning they were useless for large amounts of time.

That’s all changing with the next patch for Dead by Daylight. In a community update for the horror game, developer Behaviour Interactive has shown off a few tweaks it’s making to The Knight that seem to be going down very positively indeed.

The main change is that all three minions will now be on separate cooldowns. This means you can summon them when the situation requires instead of just relying on the strongest minion at all times, with your currently-summoned helper being dismissed when you pop another one out. This mechanic was originally introduced into a previous public test build as a bug that was reverted, but now it’ll be a feature of The Knight going forward.

New killer Dracula is also getting a few quality of life changes. His wolf form is getting sped up, so you’ll not be padding about watching survivors disappear off at high speeds. The Pounce attack is also getting buffed, taking less time in-between attacks and no longer stopping you should you bump into a wall with it. Finally, the Hellfire attack’s charge time and movement speed has been altered, giving it a much-needed bump in viability.

The last killer to get benefits in this bonanza is Resident Evil’s The Nemesis. His Tentacle Strike ability will lose a little of its cooldown but the big bonus is how it’s tier three ability will work. The strike range will be increased to six and a half meters, up from six, making it much more deadly – in the right hands.

All of this will be hitting the game with the 8.2.0 update, which should be launching for Dead by Daylight later in August. You can read the full developer update over on Steam, here.

If all this has you jumping into the game, our list of all the current DBD codes will get you some bloodpoints to play around with, and our DBD killer tier list will have you powered up with knowledge in no time.

