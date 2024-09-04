It’s sometimes easy to forget that Dead by Daylight is a horror game. When you first start playing it’s full of terrifying experiences, but over time, familiarity causes the scares to slowly melt away. With developer Behaviour Interactive trying new things via the modifiers system, one previous game mode brought back the terror – and then some. Lights Out is set to return soon, but it might be a little less scary this time around.

Lights Out is one of those things that does exactly what you’d expect. When players hopped into that mode in Dead by Daylight, it plonked survivors and killers into maps filled with an impenetrable gloom. In addition, the horror game got rid of perks, loadouts, and add-ons – even survivor scratch marks and killer terror radiuses would disappear. This meant it was truly scary, with no real way to tell when a murderer was nearby.

It did, however, turn into a bit of a bloodbath. While survivors were able to hide more easily, it still appeared to be pretty simple for killers to swiftly round everyone up and execute them, especially when working on generators. That all looks to change with the return of this mode, as a Castlevania-inspired twist will make things a little less dark.

Following on from the recent arrival of Dracula and Trevor Belmont in the game, the next Lights Out event will feature candelabras which should give out a little light right where survivors need it. Players will be able to pick them up and place them at generators, helping others see where they should go – though it will probably draw in killers too, like moths to bloody flames. These light sources also look like they can be extinguished by giving them a hefty kick, so killers can plunge everything back into the darkness, if that’s what they want.

It’s good to see Behaviour toying with the premise of the modifier, changing things up to try and make these now-regular modes smoother to play. Of course this may only cause the event to be even more chaotic than its previous version, but at least the developer is trialing different options.

The Lights Out modifier will return to Dead by Daylight on Thursday September 12 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. You can check out a couple more details about the mode, along with info about the most recent bugfix patch, over on Steam.

